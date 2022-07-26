We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Chord Genius
Ranked #6 for today

Chord Genius

Learn songs on guitar with chords & lyrics that move along

Free Options
🎸 Learn songs on the guitar faster and more fun, with chords and lyrics that move along.
🎵 Stream music from Spotify, Apple Music, or YouTube.
🏃‍♂️ Change the playback speed to learn at your own pace.
Launched in Android, iOS, Music +1 by
Chord Genius
Speech-to-text APIs by AssemblyAI
Ad
APIs to automatically transcribe and understand audio
About this launch
Chord Genius
Learn songs on guitar with chords & lyrics that move along
0
reviews
27
followers
Chord Genius by
Chord Genius
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Android, iOS, Music. Made by
Satria Wiro Agung
,
Kevin Kurniawan
,
jordy ferdian
and
Florian Hidayat
. Featured on July 27th, 2022.
Chord Genius
is not rated yet. This is Chord Genius's first launch.
Upvotes
26
Vote chart
Comments
8
Vote chart
Daily rank
#6
Weekly rank
#46