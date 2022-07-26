Sign in
Chord Genius
Learn songs on guitar with chords & lyrics that move along
🎸 Learn songs on the guitar faster and more fun, with chords and lyrics that move along.
🎵 Stream music from Spotify, Apple Music, or YouTube.
🏃♂️ Change the playback speed to learn at your own pace.
Android
iOS
Music
Chord Genius
Chord Genius
Learn songs on guitar with chords & lyrics that move along
Chord Genius by
Chord Genius
Chris Messina
Android
iOS
Music
Satria Wiro Agung
Kevin Kurniawan
jordy ferdian
Florian Hidayat
. Featured on July 27th, 2022.
Chord Genius
is not rated yet. This is Chord Genius's first launch.
