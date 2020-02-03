Discussion
Jon Spillman
Maker
Hello Product Hunters! ChopFit is a one-of-a-kind fitness program that infuses woodchopper motions with bodyweight exercises for a full-body cardio and strength workout. Our exercises are performed using our Chopper fitness tool, which is a unique axe/hammer-like device that's designed specifically for the program. ChopFit workouts, which are available on demand in our iOS app, are structured as high-intensity training circuits and take less than 20 minutes to complete. With ChopFit, you can workout in the gym, in your home, or anywhere you go. Our goal with ChopFit was to create a premium fitness device at an affordable price that is accompanied by a well-designed mobile app. While at-home connected fitness devices (i.e. Peloton) continue to gain in popularity, we believe there is an opening in the market for more affordable, unconnected devices that still have an incredible digital experience. We hope you give our Chopper and ChopFit a try!
