Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Chopcast
See Chopcast’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Chopcast 2.0
Chopcast 2.0
Turn video recordings into binge-worthy clips for social
Visit
Upvote 23
Buy 1 month get 1 FREE
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Chopcast uses NLP to automatically find, edit, and share key moments to turn your webinars, events and other long recordings into TikToks, Shorts, Reels, LinkedIn clips, Slack videos and more.
Launched in
Social Media
,
Video
by
Chopcast
Drata
Ad
Continuous, automated compliance and risk management
About this launch
Chopcast
Chop long videos into tons of social media content with ease
0
reviews
23
followers
Follow for updates
Chopcast 2.0 by
Chopcast
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Social Media
,
Video
. Made by
Kareem Mostafa
and
Aamen Mostafa
. Featured on November 3rd, 2022.
Chopcast
is not rated yet. It first launched on May 24th, 2021.
Upvotes
23
Comments
12
Day rank
#21
Week rank
#116
Report