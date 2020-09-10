discussion
Jos van der Maas
Maker
🎈
Hi PH! I’m Jos at Choosify. First product here. Choosify (https://choosify.chat) is a website plugin that enables you to talk to your website visitors. What it does: It adds a small chat widget to your site, which visitors can use to ask questions. You can answer them directly from Slack. Why you should use it: You can automate replies to frequent messages, which saves a lot of time. Also, it's probably free for you since the first 1,000 messages per month are completely free. Why this is unique: Choosify's flow builder allows you to set up advanced automated conversations without coding. Alternatives are often less user-friendly and much more expensive. Your feedback is welcome!
