Your ingredients, your recipe

Looking up smoothie recipes shouldn't take longer than preparing your smoothie. Choose your ingredients, find your recipe.
Prithvi Rakhyani
Maker
Hi Product Hunt👋! Ever since I can remember, I always said that the first website I'll ever make will be one that will let me filter out smoothie recipes based on ingredients🍎🍍🥛. I never got around to it because it seems like there must be hundreds of the similar concept out there (though none comes to (my) mind). As an avid smoothie-drinker, looking up recipes has always been a nightmare for me. Mostly because all smoothie-recipe websites have authors that type out entire essays📝 about their "smoothie journey" or the scientific origin of every ingredient in that recipe. It's even more frustrating when I only have one banana 🍌 & some peanut butter🥜 at home, and they include 17 other ingredients I've never even heard of. This is how Choose My Smoothie was born! A website where you can browse through a growing list of smoothie recipes, sourced from popular websites (with credit given 😉) and be able to narrow down your search significantly 🔍. No 17 paragraphs of content, no eternal list of ingredients. Choose your ingredients, find your recipe. Hope it adds value to you!
