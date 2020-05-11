Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Luis Castro
Maker
Hello product hunters I started creating this app for myself, because I wanted to track my dog raw food intake and how the diet affected his happiness, decided to make it available and also add a little few goodies like tracking the amount of short duration treats and soon long duration treats too. --- Chomp makes it easy for raw feeders worldwide to track their loved ones' food intake. Add treats, set a journal of your pet diet, and create and customize meals. Use the food portions calculator, which takes your pet details and provides you with the correct portion sizes per meal and per day. Chomp will automatically show you what the recommended amount to feed is, adjusting itself depending on your pet age, activity, and other factors. You can also override Chomp's recommended settings and specify your percent intake for your pets or customize from the recommended values if you feel your pet needs more of an ingredient a different portion. We also curate a list of excellent articles from around the globe of different experts that we recommend and feel are great for you to start your journey into the BARF diet.
Upvote (1)Share
Awesome, can I add my own meals as well?
UpvoteShare
Maker
@sospedra_r Feature request! haha, maybe its in the pipeline 😉
Upvote (1)Share
Great! Congratz!
UpvoteShare