chocotea
Ranked #13 for today
chocotea
Generate a postman collection from your java code
Chocotea is a library that generates a postman collection, environment and integration tests from java code. The aim of chocotea is to help reduce the time it takes to set up a postman collection with requests and tests manually.
Launched in
A/B Testing
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
+1 by
chocotea
"Thanks for checking out the project, is this a tool you find very useful? "
The makers of chocotea
About this launch
chocotea
Generates postman collection from java code
chocotea by
chocotea
was hunted by
cleopatra douglas
in
A/B Testing
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
. Made by
cleopatra douglas
. Featured on January 20th, 2023.
chocotea
is not rated yet. This is chocotea's first launch.
