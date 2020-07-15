Discussion
Sasha Koss
Maker
🎉 I'm happy to present to you, Chirr App v2! Three years ago, I decided to take a leap and leave my software-engineer career to become an indie maker. Chirr App was the very first app that I launched on Product Hunt. Since 2017 when I first launched the app, it has been used by 9.5K people to publish 22K threads and 330K tweets! It helped to start my indie maker career, and now it's my full-time job! For a long time, it was just a small app that I believed will never make a dime. But happy users kept coming to me to say thanks and asking for features, so earlier this year, and I decided to give it an update. And what an update it is! I rewrote the app from scratch, improving every aspect of it and added tons of new features. I hope you'll like it as much as I love working on it!
Huge Chirapp fan here and I'm so happy to see V2 get released. Writing tweet storms in twitter is a hassle. It's fine if you want to chain 2-3 tweets together but if you have something to say and you want to format it properly, with images on different tweets, and you have to schedule or published it all in one go then you're looking at half an hour of farting around in a text editor counting character on blocks of text. Not fun. I started looking for an app that would help, found this and have never looked back. It's just brilliant. Does one thing really well. Sasha is making fantastic progress on the app, bugs get dealt with instantly, he listens to users, implements feedback. I'm a huge fan :) @me if you have questions, am not affiliated in any way, also don't use PH much but will check back in an answer what I can.
