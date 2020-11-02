discussion
Sasha Koss
🎉 Weeks of hard work have paid off. I built something that I truly proud of! Please welcome, Chirr App browser extension! Since when I launched the original app on Product Hunt back in 2017, I wondered if I can do something to make composing Twitter threads even easier. The browser extension is the answer to this question. It allows you to write Twitter threads even faster. Either you want to convert your own blog post and found an article that you want to share with your followers, the Chirr App browser extension will help you. It works like magic: 1. You select content on a web page. 2. You press the icon in the toolbar or click the "Convert to Twitter thread" menu item. 3. You edit and publish the thread. 📣 Please share your thoughts and ideas!
Serge Mikeyev
Visafoto.com
That is very interesting. Is Chirr App free?
Sasha Koss
@smikeyev yes, Chirr App is free, but it also has Plus and Pro plans with many extra features.
Catalin Pit
This is actually super nice! Nice work. :-)
Sasha Koss
@catalinmpit thank you!
