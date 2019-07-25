Log InSign up
  2.  → Chirp Mail - Email Messenger

An email messenger designed to save you time

Chirp Mail is a completely redesigned mail app which can save you a lot of time on email. It's clean, fast, secure and mobile friendly. You will love the amazing and creative features in Chirp Mail. Try it and enjoy your mails!
CynthiaHuang
CynthiaHuang
MakerPro
Chirp Mail’s innovative Conversations help you save a lot of time on email. • See the email you care most at a glance. • With Group Conversations, you know who you’re talking to. • With Pinned Conversations, you’ll never miss emails from VIPs. And it’s junk mail free! The notification in Chirp Mail has also evolved. Mute one or many conversations while leave other conversations notifying you when you have new messages. You won’t name Chirp Mail as a mail app, it’s the best email messenger. It’s also mobile friendly. With Chirp Mail’s easy-to-read bubbles, you won’t get lost in end-less quotes in long mails. And you don’t have to type in order to send mails, just talk to your phone. Besides, it comes with many useful features such as contact management, attachment list, swipe actions, batch operations, … Try it and enjoy your mails!
Charlie Wang
Charlie Wang
Simply the best mail app in IOS!
