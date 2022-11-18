Products
Ranked #19 for today
Chip
A community for dads to chat with other dads
I wanted somewhere to chat with dads - that didn't exist when my daughter was born. The first 100 members will get Chip free for life when we launch our freemium product down the line. For now, let's build a community that makes us better dads.
Launched in
Parenting
,
Chat rooms
,
Community
by
Chip
Emma
About this launch
Chip by
Chip
was hunted by
Euan Plater
in
Parenting
,
Chat rooms
,
Community
. Made by
Euan Plater
. Featured on November 18th, 2022.
Chip
is not rated yet. This is Chip's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
#19
Week rank
#235
