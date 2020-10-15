Chimp Ideas

discussion
Vytautas Sab
Maker
Howdy, Product Hunt! Vytautas from ChimpIdeas here 👋 I am super excited to launch ChimpIdeas today, delivering freshly baked tech idea for your next startup backed by data to your inbox weekly! What you will receive? Weekly newsletter with a new startup idea every week based on data: 💡Idea validation💡 Explain the idea in one sentence. What issues are you solving? Who is your customer? How does your product improve their lives? How will your product address these problems? What types of industries do my potential customers work in? 📊 Market validation📊 For market validation, I use google Trends/Reddit and other information sources. For some ideas, we will go further and make ad validation. Facebook ads let you target audience by interests, age, sex, and so on. I think it’s the best option for validating ideas and collecting real data. You will receive all data gathered during testing - Idea content, market fit, and other useful data. How? So you just need to subscribe to receive freshly baked 🥧 startup ideas weekly to your inbox !!!
