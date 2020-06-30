Chime Credit Builder

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Michael Ducker
Maker
4 years ago i started Pinch to tackle millennial financial stability with @maiab. We dug deep into credit and learned how important it was to pricing car insurance, lending, but also access to jobs and housing. But 10s of Millions of Americans are incorrectly scored. After years of product iteration, an acquisition by @Chime, and years more of perfecting the experience, we've built a brand new financial product to make credit accessible to everyone. During our beta period, we enrolled 200,000 Americans, and demonstrated our impact - according to Transunion, Credit Builder has helped enrolled members increase their credit score by an average of 30 points.
UpvoteShare