Home
→
Product
→
Chikupos
Chikupos
One stop solution to manage your restaurants and cafe
Chikupos is mainly designed for restaurants and cafes to manage their business needs with keeping in mind the ground realities. It is very easy to use and it's a cloud-based software that can be accessed from anywhere.
Launched in
SaaS
by
Chikupos
About this launch
Chikupos
One stop solution to manage your restaurants and cafe
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Chikupos by
Chikupos
was hunted by
Rizwan Chouhan
in
SaaS
. Made by
Rizwan Chouhan
. Featured on September 20th, 2022.
Chikupos
is not rated yet. This is Chikupos's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#36
Week rank
#55
