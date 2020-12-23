discussion
Stan Triepels
MakerFounder - ChiefOnboarding
Hi all, With ChiefOnboarding you can onboard new hires through Slack or through the web portal. Both provide all features (last two images are from the new hire's web portal). ChiefOnboarding used to be a SaaS, but recently, I made the decision to make everything open source. I still provide hosting for customers, but you are free to host it yourself on your own servers if you want (docker-compose file included for easy deployment). Some extra links that might be interesting to you: A tour/demo (text): https://docs.chiefonboarding.com... All documentation: https://docs.chiefonboarding.com Let me know if you have any questions or feedback!
