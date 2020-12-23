  1. Home
Open source solution to onboard employees better and faster

Build the perfect employee onboarding roadmap! To do items, courses, badges, introductions, custom text/Slack/email messages, user accounts and so much more. Drag and drop items in the timeline, assign it to one or more new hires and you are all good to go!
Hi all, With ChiefOnboarding you can onboard new hires through Slack or through the web portal. Both provide all features (last two images are from the new hire's web portal). ChiefOnboarding used to be a SaaS, but recently, I made the decision to make everything open source. I still provide hosting for customers, but you are free to host it yourself on your own servers if you want (docker-compose file included for easy deployment). Some extra links that might be interesting to you: A tour/demo (text): https://docs.chiefonboarding.com... All documentation: https://docs.chiefonboarding.com Let me know if you have any questions or feedback!
