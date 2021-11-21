  1. Home
  2.  → ChewCheck

ChewCheck

Upload a pic of your pup's poop and receive gut health tips

get it
  1. baab9d3d-d5b3-41d0-b71a-53c5a47c46b6.png
The color, consistency, and shape of a dog's poop contains tons of information on how they are feeling, and the health of their gut. Dog owners can upload a picture of their dog's poop, and receive personal health tips from our AI.
🎁 First Month Free
Embed
Featured
Sprig
Promoted
Your all-in-one product research platform