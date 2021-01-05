Chestry for iOS

discussion
Magnus Singer
Hello dear PH community, I'm really excited to finally release the Chestry iOS app and share it with you. It gives you the best Chestry experience if you have an iPhone or iPad. Features: - We think that privacy is very important. That's why we wanted to create a safe place to exchange your Social Media Accounts with others. To reach this goal we are using modern security technologies like two factor authentication and hosting Chestry in Germany. - Thanks to Chestry it can be enough to know only the name or one Social Media Account of a person to connect with him or her. - Having one link for all of your needs is fantastic. With Chestry you can collect all your Social Media Accounts and other things like phone number, age, etc. within one link. This is your personal Entry URL, which enables you to exchange your Accounts and find new contacts. - Thanks to the Chestry Feed you are always up to date, if one of your connected friends changes something or adds something in his or her Entry, you will get notified in your Feed. - Repost things from Instagram or Twitter and show yourself at your best. In addition, you can write Chestry posts, which are a mixture of text, links and lists. Create a profile like never before by combining postings from different platforms on one page. - Add links outside the Index to the Linkbox and allow others to access your individual links Thanks for your interest! P.S.: check out my Chestry Profile here: https://chestry.com/magnus
