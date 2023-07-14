Products
This is the latest launch from Chestr 🛍
See Chestr 🛍’s 2 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Chestr Wishlist 1.0 Web + iOS App
Chestr Wishlist 1.0 Web + iOS App
Save products. Get discount + restock alerts. And more!
Visit
Upvote 11
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Chestr lets you save products and monitor discounts from any stores online. No more copy-pasting links, keeping 100 tabs open, or screenshots. Price graphs. Restock notifications. And many incoming AI integrations with your wishlists! 🤖
Launched in
iOS
Chrome Extensions
E-Commerce
+1 by
Chestr 🛍
Launch discussions
Reviews
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"What features would you like to see next to make your online shopping experience better?"
The makers of Chestr Wishlist 1.0 Web + iOS App
About this launch
Chestr 🛍
Universal shopping wishlist with discount monitoring
18
reviews
219
followers
Follow for updates
Chestr Wishlist 1.0 Web + iOS App by
Chestr 🛍
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in
iOS
,
Chrome Extensions
,
E-Commerce
. Made by
Besart
and
Isaac Fung
. Featured on July 17th, 2023.
Chestr 🛍
is rated
5/5 ★
by 18 users. It first launched on June 14th, 2022.
Upvotes
11
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report