This is the latest launch from Chestr 🛍
See Chestr 🛍’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Chestr
Ranked #8 for today
Chestr
Save items into wishlists from any online store
Visit
Upvote 28
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
A free app that lets you save products from any online store in a single click. Plus, it notifies you anytime there's a price decrease on your saved items! Think of Chestr as a mix between Pinterest + Honey. 😊 🛍
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Tech
,
Shopping
by
Chestr 🛍
About this launch
Chestr 🛍
Universal shopping wishlist with discount monitoring
17
reviews
44
followers
Follow for updates
Chestr by
Chestr 🛍
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Tech
,
Shopping
. Made by
Besart
and
Isaac Fung
. Featured on December 16th, 2022.
Chestr 🛍
is rated
5/5 ★
by 17 users. It first launched on June 14th, 2022.
Upvotes
28
Comments
9
Day rank
#8
Week rank
#177
Report