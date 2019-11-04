Story of Chestnut Five years ago, my co-founder ( Nilgun Dag) and I started a company called UrbanStat. UrbanStat helps insurance companies to understand catastrophic or human-made events better using location intelligence, visualization, and machine learning algorithms. Companies like Sompo Japan, Ageas, Allianz, Safety Insurance, and many more are using our platform today to manage their portfolios, underwrite their customers, and design better products for people and businesses.