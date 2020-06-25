Deals
Chess With Friends
Play chess with friends right from Figma
Social Media Tools
Free Games
+ 1
Want to play Chess in Figma with a friend?? Maybe do a Zoom call or Hangouts and smash a game in?
Now you can! 🥳🎉
Grab a bud and duplicate a board (choose a skin). Pick a team (color) and you're ready to go!
an hour ago
Discussion
Hyam
Maker
For all inquiries,
@hyumankind
on Twitter
4 hours ago
Zach Zeleznick
is this what it is 👁👄👁 ?
4 hours ago
Hyam
Maker
@zzxiv
It is what it is
2 hours ago
Suibin
awesomee
36 minutes ago
Calum Webb
Pro
This is so cool! 🙌
29 minutes ago
