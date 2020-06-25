  1. Home
  2.  → Chess With Friends

Chess With Friends

Play chess with friends right from Figma

Want to play Chess in Figma with a friend?? Maybe do a Zoom call or Hangouts and smash a game in?
Now you can! 🥳🎉
Grab a bud and duplicate a board (choose a skin). Pick a team (color) and you're ready to go!
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Hyam
Maker
For all inquiries, @hyumankind on Twitter
Upvote (1)Share
Zach Zeleznick
is this what it is 👁👄👁 ?
Upvote (1)Share
Hyam
Maker
@zzxiv It is what it is
UpvoteShare
Calum Webb
Pro
This is so cool! 🙌
UpvoteShare