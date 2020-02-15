  1. Home
  2.  → Chess Master

Chess Master

A real-time move calculator for online Chess

ChessMaster is the program for chess, which helps you to find strongest moves on chess websites. Chess Master helps you to play on chess sites,
improve your chess playing skills, analyze game and find strongest moves during the game.

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Armen Stepanyan
Armen Stepanyan
Maker
So how does it works ? ChessMaster is program based on free and open-source Stockfish UCI chess engine that allow to calculate and find strongest move in chess. At first you need install chrome extension from webstroe. https://chrome.google.com/websto... Then install desktop application, which will calculate and give strongest move. https://chess-master.info/site/d... Check our video tutorials page https://chess-master.info/site/v... Trial version allow you 100 moves per day. Can can get premium account with 10% discount by using CHESS10 coupon. https://chess-master.info/site/p... Note* Desktop application available for window8, window 10.
UpvoteShare