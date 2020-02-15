Discussion
Armen Stepanyan
Maker
So how does it works ? ChessMaster is program based on free and open-source Stockfish UCI chess engine that allow to calculate and find strongest move in chess. At first you need install chrome extension from webstroe. https://chrome.google.com/websto... Then install desktop application, which will calculate and give strongest move. https://chess-master.info/site/d... Check our video tutorials page https://chess-master.info/site/v... Trial version allow you 100 moves per day. Can can get premium account with 10% discount by using CHESS10 coupon. https://chess-master.info/site/p... Note* Desktop application available for window8, window 10.
