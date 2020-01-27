Cherry Card

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Gillian O'Brien
Maker
Hi everyone 👋 I’m Gillian, one of the makers of Cherry. You might remember our first launch back in March (Cherry was in beta at the time). We're excited to be back with some huge improvements and announce Cherry 2.0! **Here's what's new:** 💳 Branded virtual cards: let employees choose their own work perks with virtual cards. ✨Bonus: customize them to reflect your company brand 🌎 Eco-Friendly: our cards are 100% virtual (no plastic or shipping necessary), making Cherry the best perk option for companies that care about sustainability. ✨Bonus: by eliminating the reimbursement process there's no need to waste paper printing receipts 🔢 Multiple programs: set up a Health & Wellness program, a Transportation Program, and a Coffee program all at once! 🎉 Spot bonuses: award people with one-time cash bonuses 📊Reporting: get detailed reports on employee usage. ✨ Bonus: easily export reports for tax reporting 💜 Slack integration: import your employees via Slack. The fastest and easiest on-boarding there is. 🔥Give employees notifications about their budget reload, and transactions. 🛒 Hundreds of vendors to choose from
UpvoteShare