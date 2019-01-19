Chemin is a simple but very addictive puzzle game with 100 levels designed entirely by hand.
To win just find the right path to the flag.
Easier said than done because you can move only a certain number of boxes in a certain direction.
If you like puzzle game, you should try this original game :)
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
Vlad Korobov@vladkorobov · Product Manager
Some music in a trailer video would be nice... or I don’t understand how to turn it on
Samuel BlanchardMaker@samuel_blanchard · CTO, Games and Apps developer
@vladkorobov Done !
