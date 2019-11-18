Discussion
Stephanie Stamas, PT, DPT, PRPC, ATC
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! I’m Stephanie, one of the founders of Chelsea Method. My cofounder, Jessica, and I created Chelsea Method, an online postpartum rehab program, to address the lack of quality care for new moms. After giving birth to my daughter, I felt far more vulnerable and scared than I had expected. Birth was hard, but my postpartum recovery was even harder. Despite being a Doctor of Physical Therapy and a Pelvic Floor Rehab Specialist who has treated countess of postpartum women, I felt lost as to how to feel safe in my body again. I started looking around at programs that were available and found that they all missed the mark from a Physical Therapy standpoint. I reached out to my colleague and dear friend, Jessica, for help. While working together, we started to see the lack of quality resources and education, especially for during those early postpartum months. Currently there is no medically established postpartum rehab protocol! New moms are often left without any direction and I know first-hand how scary that can be. As rehab experts, Jessica and I set out to change that. Chelsea Method is a medically sound, video-based postpartum rehab protocol for moms. Our program brings quality rehab into mom’s living rooms, because we know that mamas have limited time, resources and energy levels. Chelsea Method is built upon our combined deep understanding of the human body, movement development, women’s health, healing and strength training. We are two women who are passionate about helping other women. I’m super excited to share our project with the Product Hunt community and we’re happy to answer any questions that you may have! Stephanie
