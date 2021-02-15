discussion
Scarlet Chen
We change the cost structure of food delivery industry by taking out the middlemen - restaurants & delivery platforms. We partner with professional chefs, who create their own menu and cook in our cloud kitchen, while we take care of all the packing & delivery logistics and split the revenue with chefs. As a result, at Chefus, chefs earn 50% more, and eaters pay 50% less :) After a year of successful operation, we have 8 happy chefs, 2 cloud kitchen locations, 5000 registered users, 250-300 orders per day, and $2M revenue in the first year. We're looking for (1) chefs to join and (2) VC/Angle who'd like to invest in us.
