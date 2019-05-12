Chefit is everyone's personal chef. For the price you'd pay to go out to a restaurant, you can have a chef come with fresh ingredients and cook one of their specialties in the comfort of your own home. Forget paying restaurant prices for wine too!
Matthew Redler
I hope everyone is enjoying fabulous food with family and friends on this Mother's Day! I've been waiting for this day since we started this project in early March. Please share your thoughts! While most personal chefs stick to offering many-course meals and charge $75+ per person, Chefit chefs serve their main-course specialties starting at just $15 per person. At Chefit, we believe that broadening the use of personal chefs to include casual dinners will fundamentally create a restaurant alternative and unlock new opportunities for thousands of chefs. Would you try Chefit when we come to your area?
Vineet Sinha
Fascinating. Will look into!
