Peter Warbo
Maker
Hey cheese lovers 👋 On the festive occasion of National Cheese day, I'm pleased to announce the release of CheezyCam. Are you tired of always acting like a clown when trying to get the attention of your baby, cat, dog or whatever you're trying to photograph? That’s why I created CheezyCam, to help you capture the best photos of your loved one’s. I got the idea when I became a father and realized how hard it is to get the attention of my daughter when I was trying to take a photo. Making grimaces helped for awhile but soon she got used to them and I wouldn't get her attention anymore. So I got the idea of making a camera app which plays a sound of your selection when holding down a button and upon releasing it will take a photo. Tada! CheezyCam was born. CheezyCam is not limited to baby photos, it works like a charm with animals as well and you can get some surprised faces when taking a photo of your friends. Try it out for yourself! Feedback is greatly appreciated and I'm happy to answer any questions you might have 🙏 As a treat for you product hunters, here are 30 promo codes to unlock PRO: HYMP4YWT77XY KAWJAANPMFNN FAY6LAXKYYFL ME3KNA6HYR4F 4F3676TWL996 74TNLELANPNY 7F4MAXF649NL 6JPT4J6FRNAJ TN4W4K9XNYNK J4R3P7NLR34N THHHJ4L4PL67 H4TKNYM9AYRA XKNAJLWJEMNM PRXHL4MJAXWT 4XJAJ6WYTPYH EF7KFR9Y4LYN N96FHLA4NFTA 9KTLFNRFYMRK RWJ4YNWLKMRH KMEM7HWHPHK6 7REW6JYEP7E9 PWP4MFJHJXRY YFP7YWRX4KEL HEXLA4L6HM7X 3X6TRPNLYHRA PY3APR7JFTR9 43XFWKK6XJR6 FHFJMLY4RRN7 YYPWKLYPH43N TX943PAXLLMW
