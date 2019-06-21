Cheerswipe
Arthur Puyou
Hi! 👋 I wanted to submit an app to the Makers Festival 'API Edition' and had been recently trying out native app development with Expo.io. Also, I wanted to experiment with animations and the swipe gesture felt like a good candidate. The new Product Hunt API has an endpoint for goals, so I went for cheering makers. Do you like it? Any ideas for improvements? Thanks for reading and have fun!📱
Very wholesome app 😇. Maybe swipe right should be cheer and left should be skip to make it more consistent with what other apps have.
