Cheddar

Sync your budget to Google Sheets

Cheddar helps you budget with joy by automatically syncing your transactions to Google Sheets, without annoying "add-ons".
Gavin Vickery
Hey 👋🏻 I'm Gavin, the creator of Cheddar! It's funny, most of my app ideas have come out of little scripts I made to solve my own needs. This is no exception. I wanted to budget easily from Google Sheets (while being too lazy to manually enter transactions). What started out as a half-assed Python script is now a full-blown product. Sheesh the internet is neat. I hope it frees you of the minty budget cruft that's currently out there.
What do you currently use to budget?
Mint
YNAB
Google Sheets
Whats a budget?
Shawn Adrian
Shawn Adrian
I was at first dubious of the idea that it would output to Google Sheets, since I can do that on my own, but after trying it out, it feels like magic, and the categorization of transactions is way easier in a spreadsheet than it in in something like Mint. Nice work!
