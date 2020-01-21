Discussion
Hi Product Hunters Over the past several months, I found myself re-creating a lot of the same to-do lists to prepare for a design sprint, update a page on my website, or launch a new product on Product Hunt! I wished there was a way to create a checklist once, and start it every time I need to use it. I also needed a way to track my progress with each checklist or to assign it to someone else to work on it. I also wished there was a way for other professionals to share their top checklists for design, business, and marketing in one place so that people working on similar tasks can use them. So I created Checkpea to help accomplish that goal. You can browse available checklists to favorite them or start them. Every checklist you start is added to your dashboard so you can track your progress in one place. Creating new checklists is currently an invite-only feature in order to ensure the quality of checklists publicly available, and I am working on pro-features where people can create private checklists and assign them to others. Checkpea was made without code in one week using Bubble, and you can view the full roadmap (as a checklist) at https://checkpea.com/roadmap/ Thank you for being such an awesome community! Amir
