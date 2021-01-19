Checkly 2.0
discussion
Tim Nolet
MakerFounder & CTO @ Checkly
Hi, I'm Tim, the creator of Checkly. I started Checkly as a solo founder and launched on PH with a beta version in 2018. We now serve more than 250 paying customers like Vercel, 1Password, and Humio. We also added soooo many cool new things — like a free plan for developers 💕 — that I thought it was time for second Product Hunt post. Today, Checkly is a monitoring platform for developers working on modern web apps: - Frontend monitoring using real browsers and Playwright & Puppeteer scripts. - API monitoring with assertions and flexible Node.js based setup / teardown scripts - Check on a schedule or trigger checks from GitHub PRs. Kinda like E2E testing! - Alerting through Slack, Pagerduty, Discord, SMS, Webhooks etc. etc. - 20 global monitoring locations - Free public dashboards - Public API to create checks programmatically To monitor your frontend, we run JavaScript and open-source powered browser checks. You can dive into the code yourself or use Headless Recorder (https://www.producthunt.com/post...) our popular open-source Chrome extension, to create Puppeteer and Playwright scripts. Developers can use our free plan that comes with everything you need to monitor small projects. I would love to hear any feedback on the product and how we can make Checkly even better; whether for your private dev project or your business use cases. 🙏 Check it out at https://checklyhq.com/
