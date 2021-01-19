Checkly 2.0

  1. Home
Checkly is the active monitoring platform for devs building modern web apps. Use JavaScript to monitor the performance and correctness of your web apps and APIs. Leverage our script recorder and integrations to setup global checks in a minute for free!
Hi, I'm Tim, the creator of Checkly. I started Checkly as a solo founder and launched on PH with a beta version in 2018. We now serve more than 250 paying customers like Vercel, 1Password, and Humio. We also added soooo many cool new things — like a free plan for developers 💕 — that I thought it was time for second Product Hunt post. Today, Checkly is a monitoring platform for developers working on modern web apps: - Frontend monitoring using real browsers and Playwright & Puppeteer scripts. - API monitoring with assertions and flexible Node.js based setup / teardown scripts - Check on a schedule or trigger checks from GitHub PRs. Kinda like E2E testing! - Alerting through Slack, Pagerduty, Discord, SMS, Webhooks etc. etc. - 20 global monitoring locations - Free public dashboards - Public API to create checks programmatically To monitor your frontend, we run JavaScript and open-source powered browser checks. You can dive into the code yourself or use Headless Recorder (https://www.producthunt.com/post...) our popular open-source Chrome extension, to create Puppeteer and Playwright scripts. Developers can use our free plan that comes with everything you need to monitor small projects. I would love to hear any feedback on the product and how we can make Checkly even better; whether for your private dev project or your business use cases. 🙏 Check it out at https://checklyhq.com/
Great looking dev tool, can raise awareness in the team, looking fwd to giving it a go
@bogdan_ionita that would be awesome. Just sign up for a trial. That will give you all the features. We automatically convert your trial to a free plan BTW so there are really no down side ;o)
