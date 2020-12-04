Checklist Generator
Create checklists for free and host them wherever you want.
Csaba Kissi
Maker
Serial maker
Hi ProductHunters. When I'm creating my projects I'm always forgetting something. For instance, create open-graph tags, remove "console.log" and tons of other stuff. The solution? Checklists. But I needed something that can be accessed from anywhere, requires no registration, and is super light in code (no dependencies). I've created this checklist generator with these in mind. The generated checklist uses vanilla JS and can be hosted on any static site hosting like Netlify. 🆓 It's Free 🎉 🙅♂️ No registration required 📦 Categories 🔀 Drag & Drop reorder 🗂 Data for each checklist stored in its store 📥 Generated checklist downloadable (it's fully yours) 🕵️♀️ Privacy safe. Data stored in local storage in your browser. 💥 Fully static one file solution so can be hosted on Neltify, Vercel, or Firebase hosting.
@csaba_kissi if we hadn't built our own checklist I would take yours! Looks really crisp 😊
@michael_sieb Thanks Michael. I'm glad you like it.
@csaba_kissi would be nice adding some API to extend functionality of this TODO list (of course it's always possible to jsut hack and rewrite code, but would be easier working with existing API)
Great idea, just built https://checklist.versoly.page/ in 2 minutes with it using https://versoly.com/ Would be amazing if you had a Bootstrap 4/5 version as well. Millions of developers use it.
@volkandkaya Thanks Volkan. Investigating what's going on. I use extracted TailwindCss classes there. Will think about the Bootstrap version.
Freaking loving it, I am so going to use this Csaba !
@michael_andreuzza Thanks Mike so much!
@csaba_kissi He did it again! Great product!
@maximilian_fleitmann Thank you Max!
I've tested for some checkpoints) Cool and simple) For me as a person with love for some notes - its very useful))
@evgeniya_shalenko Thank you Lady for the feedback!