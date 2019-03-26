Log InSign up
Checklist Design

The best UI and UX practices for production ready design.

Checklist Design is a collection of best UI and UX practices to provide a complete, honest and rewarding experience for your users. Take in the knowledge of not just what to put in your solution, but how and why it should be there.
Antoine Plu
 
Helpful
  Antoine Plu
    Antoine PluFreelance Designer
    Pros: 

    Well structured resource with great related links. What do you need more?

    Cons: 

    Lack of components but more are coming!

    This is an awesome indie design project 😍

    Antoine Plu has used this product for one week.
George Hatzis
Hello everyone, I'm excited to be shipping another personal project - Checklist Design! The idea came up during my time at Mizko Media, where we made websites and products for (mostly) Australian tech startups. No matter how many times I went through the process before, there were always small touches and moments I missed along the way. Having to go back to these after supposedly wrapping up, or having a developer point out the flaws was taking up unneccesary time. I wanted to have a place I could go to that could ensure me production ready design. So, I started listing out all the typical elements you should expect to have on a few standard SaaS pages. Then, that grew into becoming a collection of elements, articles and examples to take in as well. Now, here we are! A 1.0 version launch and plenty of possibilities. Follow me on Twitter for more updates.
Michael Wong
@hatzis Great work George! I'm so happy to see you finally pushing this product out. Great hustle and mantra. I can't wait to see this grow. You've got my backing and I'm glad you learnt a thing or two at Mizko Media.
George Hatzis
@mizko Thanks Michael! You helped me push this out and got me thinking about the finer details of design all the time at Mizko Media - very grateful 😊
ODB8
@hatzis This is great!
Thom Nguyen
This should come in handy real soon! Keep growing the collection man!
