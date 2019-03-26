Checklist Design
The best UI and UX practices for production ready design.
Checklist Design is a collection of best UI and UX practices to provide a complete, honest and rewarding experience for your users. Take in the knowledge of not just what to put in your solution, but how and why it should be there.
Reviews
- Pros:
Well structured resource with great related links. What do you need more?
Lack of components but more are coming!
This is an awesome indie design project 😍Antoine Plu has used this product for one week.
Discussion
George HatzisMaker@hatzis · Product Designer
Hello everyone, I'm excited to be shipping another personal project - Checklist Design! The idea came up during my time at Mizko Media, where we made websites and products for (mostly) Australian tech startups. No matter how many times I went through the process before, there were always small touches and moments I missed along the way. Having to go back to these after supposedly wrapping up, or having a developer point out the flaws was taking up unneccesary time. I wanted to have a place I could go to that could ensure me production ready design. So, I started listing out all the typical elements you should expect to have on a few standard SaaS pages. Then, that grew into becoming a collection of elements, articles and examples to take in as well. Now, here we are! A 1.0 version launch and plenty of possibilities. Follow me on Twitter for more updates.
Michael Wong@mizko · Founder of Mizko Media
@hatzis Great work George! I'm so happy to see you finally pushing this product out. Great hustle and mantra. I can't wait to see this grow. You've got my backing and I'm glad you learnt a thing or two at Mizko Media.
George HatzisMaker@hatzis · Product Designer
@mizko Thanks Michael! You helped me push this out and got me thinking about the finer details of design all the time at Mizko Media - very grateful 😊
ODB8@0db8_ · Broke boys get fixed
@hatzis This is great!
Thom Nguyen@thomnguyen · Holistic Designer
This should come in handy real soon! Keep growing the collection man!
