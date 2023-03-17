Products
Home
→
Product
→
checkDaily.org
Ranked #9 for today
checkDaily.org
1-click wellness checks for your loved ones
A 1-click wellness-check service where elderly users can easily let their loved ones know they're okay through daily check-ins via SMS.
Launched in
Messaging
,
User Experience
by
checkDaily.org
About this launch
checkDaily.org
1-click wellness checks for your loved ones. Free.
checkDaily.org by
checkDaily.org
was hunted by
Zalmy Karimi
in
Messaging
,
User Experience
. Made by
Zalmy Karimi
. Featured on March 18th, 2023.
checkDaily.org
is not rated yet. This is checkDaily.org's first launch.
