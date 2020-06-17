Checkaso 1.0

Discussion
Savelii Kovalenko
Hi, fellow Hunters! We at Checkaso are continuing to build a tool to help you get your app to #1 in app stores and increase its visibility, organic traffic, and conversion rate with optimization. Let's see how Checkaso simplifies every part of the app store optimization: 1, 2, 3... start 🎢 Literally. It takes seconds to start and plan your way to top positions. Once you add an app, Checkaso has a keyword welcome pack and the list of main competitors for you to track and analyze. Find right (key)words for your app 🔍 Collect every single keyword that fits your app and analyze detailed info about their popularity, competitiveness and relevance. Grow your audience with every update 🗺 Plan updates with our Text editor to cover as many keywords as possible on your app page and translate it for different locales. Do some spy work 👀 To win the traffic, make sure to track your competitors and their activities. Use the Comparative analysis tool to compare your app with competitors and get precious insights on how to outrun them. Use shortcuts to your users ⚡️ Use rating and reviews data to improve your app with wanted features and bug fixes. It's also a great way to check user feedback on your updates. Remember that optimization is an ongoing process so keep working on it to succeed and we at Checkaso will make our best to help you with it. And great things are coming so stay tuned! Make sure to check all of these and many other tools in action with a 7-day trial. And it'd be awesome to get your feedback and answer your questions 🌟
Recommend!
Happy to be part of the team and use Checkaso in my work for optimizing apps 💥
I use your platform for KWO, like it a lot, thank you!
The most user friendly ui among all aso services!