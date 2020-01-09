Discussion
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 After close to a decade working in tech and startups, I have a difficult time explaining what I do. Words like VC, product strategist, or creative businessperson just don’t cut it. Sure, my projects and investments involve AI in all its forms, but when it comes to startups, I’m less interested in the latest technology and more interested in the people who make the technology, who use the technology, who benefit from the technology, and whose lives may be impacted by the technology. Check your Pulse is my weekly email newsletter where I explore startups, technology, and cultural trends through the most important lens: the human one. Time is scarce and content is plentiful so my hope is to curate your information diet and deliver joy and meaning to your inbox on Sunday mornings. I'd love to get your feedback and happy to answer questions. Thank you! 🙏
I've been a subscriber since CYP #22. Definitely worth signing up!
Sari's newsletter is easily one of my favs! Highly recommend.