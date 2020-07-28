Check my Presets help photographers and creators to sell their Lightroom presets in a visual way ✌🏽
👩🏽💻 Set up a store like this in 2 minutes
👄 Share your store with your audience
💰 Start receiving orders
Discussion
8 Reviews
Diana Terekhova
Love your project Jacinto! I ve been already sold some of my presets thanks to your web. Amazing job, I wish you lots of luck.
Hello everyone, thanks for reading this. I have been working on marketing for 5 years but during quarantine in Spain I decided to start studying web development. It was really hard but I’m so excited to show you all my first product as a Junior developer. A few days ago I launched Check my Presets. A website where photographers and creators can create a store of presets (Lightroom filters) and earn money selling them. Currently we have +700 stores, +700 presets uploaded and +80 orders. This is incredible for me. Now I am facing the final boss, the market. It is very hard and has already defeated me many times in the past. But we keep fighting. PD: I have created a step by step tutorial to learn how to create your own presets with Lightroom and start selling them with your own store in Check my Presets. You can download it free here: https://www.notion.so/jacintofle...
A Shopify for presets stores, that's great! :)
I love the UX of this product! Super easy to set up and beautifully designed. A great tool to help users monetize their presets online. Congratulations!
It is a great way of setting up a way to sell presets. Definitely an amazing product for photographers/influences that want to star monetizing!
