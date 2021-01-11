discussion
Hi Product Hunters! I'm Javier, the founder of checa, a platform that connects you with doctors and other health professionals to create a highly personalized, preventative health plan based on your laboratory test results, all from the comfort of your home. After losing a loved one to leukemia at a young age, I became acutely aware of the importance of regular medical check-ups in order to detect abnormalities at an early stage. However, laboratory testing requires visits to multiple sites, a stack of confusing paperwork, and a number of decisions that can overwhelm a non-expert. Worse yet, there tends to be a one-size-fits-all approach to result analysis, without due attention to individual circumstances. As a software developer, I thought, how can I improve this experience using technology? That's why I put together a team of health specialists, engineers and designers to create checa, a platform to guide us in the journey to better health. checa offers a simple service to help users understand how their bodies work through personalized analysis and interpretation of blood tests, all from the comfort of home. How does it work? 1️⃣ Using the checa website, schedule a video call with our doctors to create a blood-testing plan that fits your health needs. 2️⃣ Submit your test results via our website. 3️⃣ Receive an email containing the interpreted lab test results in addition to personalized recommendations to improve your health. 4️⃣ Take part in a follow-up video consultation with a checa doctor in order to review the results and develop a personalized health plan. 🔍 Explore your health with the help of our certified doctors wherever you are. 💚 Understand your body through blood tests and personalized interpretations. 👩⚕️ Improve your health with evidence-based insights. It's time to own your health! We, the checa team, would love to hear from you. Share your questions in the comments or visit http://checa.app for more information. Thanks everyone!
