Edwin Hernandez
Maker
Hey PH, Edwin here, I created Cheat Sheets Dev because I wanted to aggregate a few of the programming snippets I normally use for my projects. I ended up thinking that maybe other developers could make use of them and maybe even add and rank their own. 📋 So I built a website that is kind of a combination between Stack Overflow, Reddit and info from some other Cheat Sheets that I've found on PDF and useful pages. 🖥The current features of the website are... - Authenticating with GitHub - Adding new technologies - Adding a new snippet to a particular technology - Editing an existing snippet - Upvoting a snippet if it's useful for someone I'm working on a few other features now, but I wanted to release an MVP to see if people would find it useful or would contribute to the website. I built it using Firebase and Angular, definitely had fun doing it! 💻 Give it a try and let me know if you have any questions or if you'd like to hear about the features I'm working on! 🤙
