Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → CheapTranscription

CheapTranscription

Super-fast transcription for 10 cents a minute

get it
CheapTranscription.io offers the cheapest and fastest transcription on the Internet. With a combination of machine learning and human proofreaders, we are able to turn an audio file into text in a few minutes instead of a few hours.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
John Biggs
John Biggs
Makers
Tom Printy
Tom Printy
John Biggs
John Biggs
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
John Biggs
John BiggsMaker@johnbiggs · Maker, doer, writer.
Hey, guys, I got tired to paying too much for transcription so I made this with my friend. Please give it a look!
Upvote (3)·