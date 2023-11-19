Products
Chatty Tutor

Chatty Tutor

Configurable AI language tutor

Configurable AI Language Tutor, GPTs tutor optimized specifically for English learners, also includes dialogue shadowing, remembering vocabulary by AI images, pronunciation assessments.
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Online Learning
 by
Chatty Tutor
About this launch
Chatty Tutor
Chatty TutorConfigurable AI Language Tutor
Chatty Tutor by
Chatty Tutor
was hunted by
Luo Baishun
in Productivity, Artificial Intelligence, Online Learning. Made by
Shawn Tan
. Featured on November 20th, 2023.
Chatty Tutor
is not rated yet. This is Chatty Tutor's first launch.
