Soumik Sur
MakerFrontend Engineer
Made this component a while ago, might as well share it here in case people find it useful and can it in their own project. Chatty form gives you a set of form(ish) React components to accept input in a chat interface UI. It's completely theme-able and can be input received can be customised to any degree. The website displays its capability of accepting text, select and multi select input along with response customisation ability.
