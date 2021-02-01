  1. Home
Chatty Form

Highly theme-able and customisable chat based form interface

A highly theme-able and customisable form in the shape of a chat based interface for React.
Made this component a while ago, might as well share it here in case people find it useful and can it in their own project. Chatty form gives you a set of form(ish) React components to accept input in a chat interface UI. It's completely theme-able and can be input received can be customised to any degree. The website displays its capability of accepting text, select and multi select input along with response customisation ability.
