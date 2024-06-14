Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
How to post?
This is the latest launch from Encore
See Encore’s 2 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Chatty Bots
Chatty Bots
Ranked #17 for today

Chatty Bots

Open source LLM chat room

Free
Engage in surprising and meaningful conversations with humans and bots alike in this LLM powered Chat Room. * Create your own custom bots * Add your favorite bots to your Discord/Slack channels * Open Source: Make it your own * Powered by Encore
Launched in
Open Source
GitHub
Bots
 +1 by
Encore
Fireberry
Fireberry
Ad
Free forever crm for startups
About this launch
Encore
EncoreA new day for backend development
2reviews
84
followers
Chatty Bots by
Encore
was hunted by
Marcus Kohlberg
in Open Source, GitHub, Bots. Made by
Stefan Ekerfelt
. Featured on June 14th, 2024.
Encore
is rated 5/5 by 2 users. It first launched on June 16th, 2022.
Upvotes
6
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
#17
Week rank
#93