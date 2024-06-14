Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
How to post?
Sign in
This is the latest launch from Encore
See Encore’s 2 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Chatty Bots
Ranked #17 for today
Chatty Bots
Open source LLM chat room
Visit
Upvote 6
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Engage in surprising and meaningful conversations with humans and bots alike in this LLM powered Chat Room. * Create your own custom bots * Add your favorite bots to your Discord/Slack channels * Open Source: Make it your own * Powered by Encore
Launched in
Open Source
GitHub
Bots
+1 by
Encore
Fireberry
Ad
Free forever crm for startups
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Encore
A new day for backend development
2
reviews
84
followers
Follow for updates
Chatty Bots by
Encore
was hunted by
Marcus Kohlberg
in
Open Source
,
GitHub
,
Bots
. Made by
Stefan Ekerfelt
. Featured on June 14th, 2024.
Encore
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on June 16th, 2022.
Upvotes
6
Comments
3
Day rank
#17
Week rank
#93
Report