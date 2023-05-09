Products
ChatTube
ChatTube
Chat with any YouTube video
ChatTube is a Chrome extension that allows you to chat with YouTube Videos in real-time using AI while watching - ask questions, get summaries, pinpoint key points, translate content, and so much more!
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
+1 by
ChatTube
About this launch
ChatTube
Chat with any YouTube video
0
reviews
6
followers
Follow for updates
ChatTube by
ChatTube
was hunted by
Jiajun Yan
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Jiajun Yan
. Featured on May 9th, 2023.
ChatTube
is not rated yet. This is ChatTube's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
