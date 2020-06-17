Chattitude

  1. Home
Find friends by interest, randomly, worldwide.

The goal I try to accomplish is to help people find friends with similar interests. A lot of people have been searching for such a tool to make things a bit easier. Well, here it is!
Discussion
Brian Roach
Love this idea... Experience on mobile (iPhone) is sh*t...
Denis Nikulin
Maker
@itsbrex haha, yes, you are right. Honestly, I'm not very good at doing CSS stuff, so it may look pretty ugly on mobile phones. Thank you for your feedback!
Thomas Mester
Nedd to register to chat ? 🙅‍♂️
Denis Nikulin
Maker
@hotgeart it requires you to be registered to add some key features to the app. But yes, maybe I can remove registration without loosing those features, thank you!
Amardeep Singh
I think what would really help is to be able to experience it first before registering. Like TikTok, you should allow getting a peek into what it is else it will be very difficult to generate initial interest. Good luck.
Denis Nikulin
Maker
@singhamardeep yep, good idea! I tried do the register process as simple as possible. Thank you for feedback!
