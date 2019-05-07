Chatterbox Smart Speaker Kit

Chatterbox is the world’s first built-it-yourself, program-it-yourself smart speaker kit designed for kids to learn about artificial intelligence by creating their own voice-activated skills.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Jeff NeedlesHunterHiring@jsneedles · Data @ Houseparty & Maker of Things
I first saw Chatterbox a couple weeks back and was so excited to get one for my niece. There have been a ton of programming toys and whatnot... but emphasizing voice is definitely an interesting approach because it makes the use case so clear and fun. I know a lot of people with kids who extoll the virtues of them talking to Alexa, but now they can actually understand how it works! SO COOL.
Upvote (2)Share·