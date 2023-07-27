Products
ChatTab

The ChatGPT Mac App for Minimalist Enthusiasts

Instant ChatGPT access on any Mac app with a simple hotkey, similar to Apple's Spotlight.
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Apple
 by
About this launch
ChatTab by
was hunted by
Lessimore
in Productivity, Artificial Intelligence, Apple. Made by
Lessimore
. Featured on July 30th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is ChatTab's first launch.
