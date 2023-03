Support is great. Feedback is even better.

" 🚀 Just launched Chatspark! 🌟 Seeking your feedback: 1️⃣ Ease of use & features 2️⃣ Question quality & relevance 3️⃣ Interest in a premium version & pricing 4️⃣ Branding & messaging Help us make Chatspark the ultimate convo starter! Share your thoughts below or DM us. Thanks! 🗨️✨#ChatsparkTheTalk "