Home
→
Product
→
Chatlingo
Chatlingo
Conversation first language learning.
Learn languages through immersion and conversations. We focus on getting you to the end goal of conversation fast. Talk to AI personas who not only respond but message you proactively just like real friends do.
Launched in
Education
Languages
Artificial Intelligence
by
Chatlingo
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Would love to know how to make it better and more useful to actually learn a language faster."
The makers of Chatlingo
About this launch
Chatlingo by
Chatlingo
was hunted by
JP
in
Education
,
Languages
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
JP
. Featured on August 7th, 2023.
Chatlingo
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Chatlingo's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
